Davenport police explain their decision to stop and question a 13-year-old

The police chief explains the balancing act of fighting crime and protecting young people.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The teen's parents were angry that he was stopped, even though police cleared him of any wrong doing.

It's an incident 13-year-old Jonathan Ingram will never forget.

Davenport police say they received information from the Moline Police Department about a stolen vehicle.

Chief Sikorski says, "One of our officers saw this young man matching the description of one of the subjects."

Jonathan was mistaken for a car thief.

Chief Sikorski says Jonathan was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He just happened to be wearing the same clothing as one of the subjects that ran from that car."

He acknowledges the mistake was scary for young Jonathan.

We sat down with Jonathan and his parents the day after the incident. He said, "It was all new to me. It really opened my eyes. This is the first time it's happened."

Psychologist Dr. Carl Vincent watched the body cam video. He says the duration and context in which children interact with police is important.

"The child, doing a pretty good job. doing a very good job. he sat down, he wasn't running his mouth, he wasn't running anywhere. He sat down."

Jonathan's mother, Jessica Horton, says it's harder for children to forgive and forget.

"He is just 13 years old. Adults can just brush things under the rug and kind of suck it up, or just move on. but he's younger."

Chief Sikorski, a father of two, realizes this interaction left a young man with a negative view of police.

"It's very unfortunate, but it's the reality of the world we live in. We can do things according to procedure and to policy and still have a negative effect."

Chief Sikorski met with Jonathan's dad the day after the incident, together they watched the body cam footage.The chief suggested Jonathan come down to the station for a tour and meet the officers involved. That has yet to happen.