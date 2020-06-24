Davenport police charge 19-year-old for recent string of burglaries

According to police, these charges stem from the burglary of Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, Grubeez, Sweet Delite, and St Mark’s Church.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport detectives say they have arrested the person responsible for a string of commercial burglaries over the past several months in the west end.

Police say on Monday, June 22, detectives charged Damond Wooten, 19, of Davenport, with the following charges: 4 counts of burglary, 2 counts of criminal mischief, 3 counts of theft, and 1 count of attempted burglary.

According to police, these charges stem from the burglary of Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, Grubeez, Sweet Delite, and St Mark’s Church.

On Wednesday, June 24, additional charges have been placed on Wooten for burglary 3rd degree and 2 counts of attempted burglary.

Police say these new charges are for incidents over the Father’s Day weekend at Cedar Memorial Church, Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, and Sweet Delite.

Wooten will also be charged with ongoing criminal conduct, "a class B felony for unlawful activity, specifically thefts and burglaries, on a continuing basis."

Detectives are continuing to investigate other incidents that are possibly related.