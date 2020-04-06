Davenport police ask for help identifying rioters

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is asking for help investigating the riots theft, and assaults that occurred on the evening of May 31st into the morning hours of June 1.

“We know that the rioting that occurred on Sunday night does not reflect the character of our community, and we appreciate all the citizens who have already come forward with information to assist our department in these ongoing investigations. Because of the valuable information provided to us by our citizens, our investigators have been able to quickly identify leads to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice and to keep our community safe”- Chief Paul Sikorski.