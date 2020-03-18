Davenport named "Fittest City"

Davenport has won Insurify’s 2020 Fittest Cities Award in Iowa.
According to the website, cities are chosen by referring to a database of over 2 million insurance applications.
"Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in careers that demand significant physical activity, or those that promote health and fitness (from park rangers, fitness club managers, and dieticians to dancers and choreographers)."
Then, they compiled data from Niche on the cities with the highest ranking for outdoor activities.
Insurify says these were ranked based on several factors, including the rate of adults reporting leisure-time physical activity, and access to recreational goods rentals. Cities with the highest proportion of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park were also identified, using data from the Trust for Public Land Index.
"Gyms and other health centers were excluded from the study. While they are a valuable source of exercise for some, they can be unaffordable to lower-income citizens. Moreover, significantly less than half of those with a gym membership exercise regularly."
Winners of Insurify’s Fittest Cities Awards
Alabama: Robertsdale
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Tucson
Arkansas: Fort Smith
California: Petaluma
Colorado: Colorado Springs
Connecticut: Stamford
Delaware: New Castle
Florida: Jacksonville
Georgia: Savannah
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Coeur d’Alene
Illinois: Arlington Heights
Indiana: South Bend
Iowa: Davenport
Kansas: Wichita
Kentucky: Lexington
Louisiana: Lafayette
Maine: Bar Harbor
Maryland: Columbia
Massachusetts: Springfield
Michigan: Lansing
Minnesota: Minneapolis
Mississippi: Pascagoula
Missouri: St. Louis
Montana: Billings
Nebraska: Bellevue
Nevada: Henderson
New Hampshire: Amherst
New Jersey: Newark
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: Buffalo
North Carolina: Durham
North Dakota: Bismarck
Ohio: Columbus
Oklahoma: Norman
Oregon: Salem
Pennsylvania: Allentown
Rhode Island: Coventry
South Carolina: North Charleston
South Dakota: Custer
Tennessee: Nashville
Texas: Corpus Christi
Utah: Kaysville
Vermont: Williston
Virginia: Virginia Beach
Washington: Spokane
West Virginia: South Charleston
Wisconsin: Green Bay
Wyoming: Gillette