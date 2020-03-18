Davenport named "Fittest City"

"Davenport has won Insurify’s 2020 Fittest Cities Award in Iowa for its exceptional dedication to the health and fitness of its residents."

According to the website, cities are chosen by referring to a database of over 2 million insurance applications.

"Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in careers that demand significant physical activity, or those that promote health and fitness (from park rangers, fitness club managers, and dieticians to dancers and choreographers)."

Then, they compiled data from Niche on the cities with the highest ranking for outdoor activities.

Insurify says these were ranked based on several factors, including the rate of adults reporting leisure-time physical activity, and access to recreational goods rentals. Cities with the highest proportion of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park were also identified, using data from the Trust for Public Land Index.

"Gyms and other health centers were excluded from the study. While they are a valuable source of exercise for some, they can be unaffordable to lower-income citizens. Moreover, significantly less than half of those with a gym membership exercise regularly."

Winners of Insurify’s Fittest Cities Awards

Alabama: Robertsdale

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Tucson

Arkansas: Fort Smith

California: Petaluma

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Connecticut: Stamford

Delaware: New Castle

Florida: Jacksonville

Georgia: Savannah

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Coeur d’Alene

Illinois: Arlington Heights

Indiana: South Bend

Iowa: Davenport

Kansas: Wichita

Kentucky: Lexington

Louisiana: Lafayette

Maine: Bar Harbor

Maryland: Columbia

Massachusetts: Springfield

Michigan: Lansing

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Mississippi: Pascagoula

Missouri: St. Louis

Montana: Billings

Nebraska: Bellevue

Nevada: Henderson

New Hampshire: Amherst

New Jersey: Newark

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: Buffalo

North Carolina: Durham

North Dakota: Bismarck

Ohio: Columbus

Oklahoma: Norman

Oregon: Salem

Pennsylvania: Allentown

Rhode Island: Coventry

South Carolina: North Charleston

South Dakota: Custer

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: Corpus Christi

Utah: Kaysville

Vermont: Williston

Virginia: Virginia Beach

Washington: Spokane

West Virginia: South Charleston

Wisconsin: Green Bay