Davenport is pushing to collect census data

Door knocking will start back up mid August

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is pushing to get people to fill out their census form.

Those forms are due at the end of October. The deadline was extended by almost two months.

To get more responses Davenport is leaving door hangers around apartment complexes, passing out flyers and posting on social media.

If you still don't respond you can expect a visit to your home starting in August.

Davenport Complete Count Committee chair Marion Meginnis says, “We`re going to ask right now for everybody to please do your part and do their own census, and if they`ve done that, look around and assist friends, neighbors, family members that have not or might be confused to follow through with the process.”