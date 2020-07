Davenport is headed into a big project to improve some of the city's neighborhood streets.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is headed into a big project to improve some of the city's neighborhood streets.

In his state of the city address, Mayor Mike Matson said the new city budget features a nearly 5% increase in spending on infrastructure.

Mayor Matson says it will impact two dozen major roadways and more than 40 smaller neighborhood streets.