Officials say the river is expected to crest just under 18-feet, about three feet over flood stage.

The Mississippi River in the Quad Cities is expected to crest the weekend of April 10.

Crews installed a double-wide wall of Hesco Barries along River Drive.

The city administrator Corri Speigel says that the second layer is an extra precaution. It hasn't been filled with sand yet but is pinned in place.

