Davenport group is pushing for a successful census

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's a new group in Davenport meant to encourage people to fill out the census.
Last time the census was taken the return rate in Iowa was 83%.
Davenport was lower with a return rate of 81%. Some areas in the city were as low as 54%.
The census committee will pass out information to people focusing on groups and areas that have those lower counts recorded like seniors immigrants and kids.
Leaders say they want to address some of the common reasons people don't fill out the census.