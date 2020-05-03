Davenport group is pushing for a successful census

There's a new group in Davenport meant to encourage people to fill out the census.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's a new group in Davenport meant to encourage people to fill out the census.

Last time the census was taken the return rate in Iowa was 83%.

Davenport was lower with a return rate of 81%. Some areas in the city were as low as 54%.

The census committee will pass out information to people focusing on groups and areas that have those lower counts recorded like seniors immigrants and kids.