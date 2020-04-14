Davenport company donates hand sanitizer and pizza to first responders

O'Rourke Sales Company making the rounds to police, firefighters and EMS in the Quad Cities

A Davenport sales company is making the rounds to local first responders this week, donating some much-needed supplied to police, firefighters and EMS across the Quad Cities.

A representative of O'Rourke Sales Company on Tuesday stopped at Bettendorf Police Department to drop off 10 gallons of Mississippi River Distilling Company hand sanitizer and several pizzas.

"This is just awesome," said Chief Keith Kimball. "It's very overwhelming when you see the community and people like this step forward to support first responders. I can't express my thanks enough because our officers, they really, really appreciate when people do this," he said.

"I just want them to know that this is one big team effort," said Jacob O'Rourke. "We're a community. And if everyone does their little bit and little part, we can get through this stronger than ever."