This Davenport couple takes on the dirty work to get businesses open again

That Cleaning Couple started their business a week before the pandemic hit - and their timing couldn't have been better.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As businesses start to open their doors to customers again, some need a deep clean. One Davenport cleaning company, That Cleaning Couple, says their days are booked with businesses and residential homes.

Eric and Renee Head started the cleaning company at a time when businesses needed it the most. It's now an essential job for places getting ready to reopen during the pandemic.

"It's not necessarily gross, it's just dust," says Eric. "They've been sitting empty for five, six weeks. We're cleaning all the dust out of the bathroom, the floors, all the surfaces."

The two of them sanitize tables, handles, and other major touchpoints for germs to spread. For their own safety, they wear gloves, rotate out cloths regularly, and even change into clean shirts between businesses.

"That's what's important to me, that the businesses are up and running in the cleanest way possible," says Eric.

They use a solution that similar to the disinfectant people can buy in stores. They say the solution is proven to kill germs linked to the coronavirus.

Right now That Cleaning Couple's calendar is packed. They say they took eight new clients last week alone while they rotate 30 other businesses and homes.

"The whole month of April has been adding two, three people every week," explains Renee.

The couple started their business only a couple months ago, a week before the pandemic hit. Now, they say they're grateful for the timing.

"We're pretty busy," says Eric. "Right to the point where we might want to start hiring people."