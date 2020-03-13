Davenport bars say St. Patrick's Day is still on even without parade

Bars along 3rd Street say there will be less of a crowd, but they plan to sell food and drinks amid parade cancellations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport bars and restaurants say they still plan to hold their own St. Patrick’s Day festivities even though the parade is canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

If you look around the streets of downtown, it looks like the show is still on. Thursday morning, city crews put out cones to reroute parking, CASI flags still hung on lampposts for the 5K, and decorations are on every storefront window. Business owners say the show must go on.

“We got enough booze to kill anything,” says Andy Lank, the owner of Kilkenny’s Pub, which typically thrives St. Patrick’s Day weekend. “One thing we’ve talked about is sanitation - washing hands, using gloves, hand sanitizer – we’ll have it everywhere.”

He’s still anticipating a crowd in their parking lot, which already has parts of their tent set up. He says they have bands scheduled to play and alcohol to serve.

“12 hours ago, I thought we were good,” says Joe Dooley, the St. Patrick’s Society President of the Quad Cities. He made the call late Wednesday night to cancel the 35th Annual Quad Cities Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

“In the end it comes to public safety,” Dooley says. “We had told the health boards that we would abide by their decision.”

That decision has forced Gary Rowland, co-owner of Mac’s Tavern, to cut 10 staff members this weekend.

“These guys get one shot a year to do this thing and I have to take that away from them,” Rowland comments.

Rowland says he spent $15,000 on supplies, liquor and food for the weekend. But he if it’s not used now, he’ll use it later or freeze the food.