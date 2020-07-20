The service for the Civil Rights icon will be private and open only to family.

ATLANTA — The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, will be Thursday, a family member confirmed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service for the Civil Rights icon will be private and open only to family. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes at age 95 on Friday, the same day that fellow civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis died.

Vivian was a resident of Atlanta, and celebrated for his pivotal work during the Civil Rights Movement. He was most noted for his work with the SCLC, participating with the Freedom Riders and, famously, a widely televised incident in which he was punched by the notorious segregationist sheriff Jim Clark in Selma, Ala. in 1965.

In a statement, his family said:

"The family is heartbroken at the loss of our father, but proud of his life-long work to free America from its tradition of racism, hate and violence. He loved all mankind and will be missed. Rev. Vivian was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Octavia."