Woman injured, man killed after Moline shooting Thursday morning

After hearing someone calling for help inside a home, police forced their way in and found a man's body and a woman who was shot in the leg.

MOLINE, Ill. — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Moline Police Department.

At about 10:11 a.m. on March 30, police received a 911 call from a third party reporting that there may have been a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of 40th Street.

When officers responded to the scene, they could hear calls for help coming from the home.

Police forced their way into the building and found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot in the legs, as well as a 55-year-old man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

No information about a suspect is currently available.

The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.