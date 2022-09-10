Woman found dead from gunshot wound in Bellevue, person of interest identified

Jackson County and Iowa State officials are searching for Christopher Prichard in connection to the murder of 55-year-old Angela Prichard.

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Iowa state and local authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that was discovered in Jackson County early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, around 7:49 a.m. Jackson County deputies responded to a 911 call at Mississippi Ridge Kennels located at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa.

Arriving deputies found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a person of interest in the investigation. Christopher Prichard is described as a white male weighing approximately 145 pounds and about 5-foot-7-inches tall.

Law enforcement asks people to use caution and not to approach Prichard if they see him. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is advised to call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center (319)-652-3312 or the Cedar Rapids State Radio (319)-396-4414.