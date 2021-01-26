Woman charged with arson for Davenport motel fire

Stephanie File, 35, reportedly set a small fire in a room at the Days Inn Jan. 22, 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is being charged with arson after setting a small fire in a motel room in Davenport.

Stephanie File, 35, reportedly set a small fire in a room at the Days Inn at 7222 Northwest Blvd Friday just after 7 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021, the Davenport Fire Department said in a statement.

The manager of the hotel was able to extinguish the majority of the fire using a fire extinguisher. There was minor smoke damage in the hotel room and the manager was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

File was found in an abandoned house on Warren Street in Davenport on Jan. 25, 2021.