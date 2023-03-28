Woman arrested after overnight shootings in Davenport Monday

After a physical altercation, the suspect allegedly shot one victim directly in the leg and shot the other by repeatedly firing at the car they were in.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is in jail after allegedly shooting two people during an altercation early Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department.

At about 2:09 a.m. on March 27, officers responded to the 1200 block of Myrtle Street after a shooting was reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, who were both rushed to the hospital.

Investigators found that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Shelia Cooper, retrieved a 9mm handgun from her car after a physical altercation with one victim. Cooper then allegedly fired three shots into the air for intimidation and shot the first victim in the leg.

After shooting the first victim, Cooper then allegedly shot an occupied vehicle, striking another victim in the back seat.

According to Davenport police, following her arrest, Cooper admitted to her role in the shootings in a post-Miranda interview.

She faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury and willful injury causing serious injury.

The first victim remains in the hospital awaiting surgery, and the second victim was treated and released.