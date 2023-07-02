Woman arrested following Saturday night armed robbery in Rock Island

Around 9:57 p.m., Rock Island police responded to the 500 block of 6th Street to a report of an armed robbery and shots fired.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A woman has been arrested following a Saturday night armed robbery that took place in northwest Rock Island, according to a police news release.

Around 9:57 p.m., Rock Island police responded to the 500 block of 6th Street to a report of an armed robbery and shots fired. A police investigation determined that the woman approached the female victim with a gun and demanded money. The suspect held the victim inside the victim's residence against their will. The victim eventually escaped the residence, at which point the suspect reportedly fired her weapon. The victim was not injured.

Around 7:07 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, the Rock Island Emergency Response Team and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department jointly conducted a search warrant at another residence in the 500 block of 6th Street, where they apprehended 48-year-old Tonya L. Jones. Jones has been charged with armed robbery, with bond set at $100,000.