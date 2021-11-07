Woman arrested after early morning East Moline shooting

A woman is in the Rock Island County Jail after a shooting Sunday morning that left a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the East Moline Police Department, at about 6 a.m. on November 7, officers responded to a residence at 201 North 20th Street after reports that someone had been injured by gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene to find a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and they were rushed to the hospital, where they are in stable condition, as the wounds were found to be non-life threatening.

After investigation, the East Moline Police Department arrested 43-year-old on charges of Aggravated Batter with a Firearm. She is being held at the Rock Island County Jail/