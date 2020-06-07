Whiteside County man found shot to death in his front yard

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Front Street. The man was found dead in his front yard, according to a press release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. Investigators say the man's in his 40s.

"Whiteside County Deputies are asking the public for assistance, if anyone in this area may have heard or scene anything between the hours of 7:00 pm July 4th, and 12:30 am July 5th we ask that you contact the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867," Booker said in the release.