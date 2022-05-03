Whiteside County authorities investigating false hostage call

After being alerted to a hostage situation at a home nearly Crystal Lake, police arrived at the scene to find no such incident.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Authorities in Whiteside County are launching an investigation into what it says is a false hostage they received Saturday afternoon.

According to Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker, on March 5 at about 3:30 p.m., police were alerted to a reported shooting at a home on Route 30 just outside Rock Falls.

The caller told officers they were barricaded inside a house and keeping hostages.

Police later arrived at the scene and said that they did not find the reported incident happening.

Authorities say that they believe the call was a prank, and that there is no threat to the community.