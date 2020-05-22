Police need your help finding suspected drug dealer

A $500 reward is good for tips leading to Danny Robinson's arrest.

MOLINE, Ill — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 33-year-old Danny Robinson. He's 6' 1", 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Robinson is wanted by Moline Police for possession controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver. He is also wanted by Illinois DOC for parole violation. He is considered Armed and Dangerous.