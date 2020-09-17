Crime Stoppers of the QC searching for man wanted on a weapons charge

The reward for tips leading to an arrest is up to $500.

MOLINE, Ill — On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Crimestoppers of the QC's Wheel of Misfortune landed on a man Moline police say is charged with a weapons crime among other things.

Frantz Smith is 29 years old, 6' tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by Moline Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing/eluding.