Crime Stoppers of the QC searching for man wanted on a weapons charge

MOLINE, Ill — On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Crimestoppers of the QC's Wheel of Misfortune landed on a man Moline police say is charged with a weapons crime among other things.
Frantz Smith is 29 years old, 6' tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by Moline Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing/eluding.
Crimestoppers is offering up to a $500 reward for tips leading to Smith's arrest. Call crimestoppers or use their free app to submit tips anonymously.