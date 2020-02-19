Wheel of Misfortune; Ren Singleton

CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities will pay you up to $500 for tips leading to an arrest.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 19-year-old Ren Singleton. He's 6' 1", 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by East Moline Police for two counts of aggravated battery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.