Police offering $500 reward for tips on armed robbery suspect

MOLINE, Ill — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 20-year-old Keynon Pulliam. He's 5' 11", 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island Police for Armed Robbery, Robbery and Theft. He is considered Armed and Dangerous.