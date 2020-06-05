Wheel of Misfortune; Mikolos Kyger

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 23-year-old Kyger Mikolos. He's 5' 9", 180 pounds, blond hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on original charge of Manufacture/Deliver Cannabis. He is also wanted by Davenport PD for failure to appear on a felony theft charge.