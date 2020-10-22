Wheel of Misfortune: James Means

If you have any information on James Means' whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Crimestoppers of the QC's Wheel of Misfortune landed on a man Moline police say is armed and dangerous.

James Means is 35 years old, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for probation violation on original charges of forgery and carrying weapons.