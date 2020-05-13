Police offering reward for information on man wanted for assault, burglary

MOLINE, Illinois — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.
On Wednesay, May 13, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 30-year-old Dennis Bailey Jr. He's 5' 6", 212 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for domestic abuse, burglary, assault with a weapon. And he's wanted by the US Marshalls for probation violation. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.