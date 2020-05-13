Police offering reward for information on man wanted for assault, burglary

CrimeStoppers offering $500 reward for tips leading to the arrest of Dennis Bailey Jr.

MOLINE, Illinois — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesay, May 13, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 30-year-old Dennis Bailey Jr. He's 5' 6", 212 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. He is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for domestic abuse, burglary, assault with a weapon. And he's wanted by the US Marshalls for probation violation. He is considered armed and dangerous.