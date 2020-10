MOLINE, Ill — On October 28, 2020, the Wheel of Misfortune landed on 43-year-old Carrie Lairmore. Lairmore is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on an original charge of possession of meth.

If you have any information on Lairmore's whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers or use their free, annonymous app called P3 Tips. If you send in a tip that leads to an arrest, you could get up to $500.