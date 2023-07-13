Fort Madison man steals from Harbor Freight, leads police on a chase that ends in a standoff

Tyler Keith Jennings was arrested in West Burlington and charged with criminal mischief, theft and traffic violations.

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 36-year-old man from Fort Madison, Iowa was arrested Wednesday, July 12 after leading police on a chase in West Burlington.

Police were called to the Harbor Freight at 104 W. Agency Rd. shortly after 1 p.m. for the theft of a welder and a tool bag. Deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office found the man, later identified as Tyler Keith Jennings, in the described blue Dodge Durango at a Menards parking lot just half a mile down W. Agency Road.

When deputies asked the people in the truck to get out of the vehicle, Jennings jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, initiating a chase.

Jennings started driving east and turned left on W. Burlington Avenue until he reached E. Longmeadow Drive, which connects to E. Van Weiss Boulevard. His truck jumped the curb and drove onto the grassy area next to West Burlington Community Park, facing west towards W. Burlington Avenue.

Police parked next to Jennings' truck on the curb to the east. Jennings rammed his truck into the passenger side of the squad car with an officer inside. As officers exited their car, Jennings backed his truck up and rammed the car again. Damage is currently estimated at $1,500.

Jennings then drove south on W. Burlington Avenue and was stopped when he got into a traffic accident at the West Avenue roundabout. Jennings pulled out a gun and pointed it as officers approached his truck, leading to a short standoff. He was then taken into custody.

Jennings was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree theft, felony eluding, driving under suspension, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and a stop sign violation. He was placed in Des Moines County Jail.