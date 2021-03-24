Watch Live: Update on employees killed at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A correctional officer and nurse died Tuesday after being attacked by an inmate, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a joint press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday with an update on the inmate attack that killed two employees Tuesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

DCI is leading the investigation into what happened at the prison.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate attacked multiple staff and fellow inmates inside the infirmary Tuesday around 10:15 a.m.

Security staff members were able to restrain the inmate.

A correctional officer and nurse died from their injuries.

At this time, the victims have not been identified.

Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the killings Wednesday during her weekly COVID briefing.

"I want to ask all Iowans to join me in lifting up their grieving families, friends and colleagues in prayer," Reynolds said.