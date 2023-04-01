Warrant issued in December stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island

A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old at Rock Island's Maple Ridge Apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Dec. 6 stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release.

On Dec. 7, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.

Rock Island police say that Thomas is a dangerous fugitive. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts or having information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Original Story:

A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being stabbed overnight in Rock Island Tuesday, according to police. Now investigators are searching for the suspect.

Officers with the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street near the Maple Ridge Apartments at 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person.

Once on the scene, officers found the injured teen suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. She was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Iowa City for further treatment. She is currently in stable condition.