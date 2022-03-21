The 17-year-old United Township student was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree, leaving her dead.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's been one month since 17-year-old Victoria Dickey was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Moline on Feb. 19. A 22-year-old male was driving the car that veered off 35th Avenue while approaching 14th Street before crashing into a tree along the passenger side door.

Dickey died due to injuries sustained during the crash. Rock Island Coroner Brian Gustafson said the cause of death was traumatic blunt head trauma.

A month later, Victoria's best friend Atajia Chatman says she's still at a loss over the situation.

"When this happened I wasn't believing anybody like I couldn't hold it in," Chatman said.

Her family and friends now say they want to see action taken against the driver.

"I want him arrested, yes," said Carol Brown, Victoria's mother. "She was a kid and he was 22."

The Moline Police Department gave the following update to News 8 on Monday: "This case is still pending laboratory results from the Illinois State Police Forensic Services Division. Once the final reports are received we will forward the case file to the state's attorney for review to determine if criminal charges are warranted. The final decision lies with the state's attorney."

For Victoria's loved ones, the time constraints of the criminal justice system do nothing but add to the frustration and pain. Ron Roark is Victoria's stepfather and he believes the driver should have been arrested at the site of the crash.

"It's really hard to get a grasp on all of this and what's going on as far as the legalities and things of that nature," Roark said. "We're trying to get a grasp on it, it's very emotional. It's very disturbing. It's very upsetting, and we're seeking answers and wondering why we aren't getting them."

Police said their criminal investigation looks at evidence from the scene as well as the crash reconstruction from a certified reconstructionist with the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit.

Additionally, the department says they have been doing interviews and looking for any video footage.

Victoria Carey was one of Victoria's teachers. She says it's tough to watch family members and fellow friends and students suffer without answers.

"We've already laid her to rest, but the family is not going to be okay until they know what actually happened," Carey said.

Now Victoria's mother is simply waiting for answers as to what happened to her daughter.