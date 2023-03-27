Man in critical condition after Oakville shooting, suspect in custody

The 40-year-old suspect, now charged with attempted murder, allegedly shot the victim in the stomach with a shotgun and left the scene.

OAKVILLE, Iowa — An Oakville man is in jail after he allegedly shot another man in the stomach and left the scene early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

On March 25 at about 1:16 a.m., the office received a transferred Mercer County 911 call from an Oakville man reporting that he had been shot.

Deputies and other first responders arrived at the man's home minutes later to find him still alive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was given immediate medical attention and then rushed to the hospital.

The victim's testimony implicated 40-year-old Roy Patterson III, also of Oakville, in the shooting. Police arrived at Patterson's home in minutes, where he would give himself up and be taken into custody.

Investigators found that an altercation had taken place inside the victim's house after Patterson entered with a semi-automatic shotgun. He then shot the victim in the stomach one time and left the scene.

Patterson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and carrying a weapon while under the influence. He is currently being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. Further charges are pending.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.