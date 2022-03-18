Jury finds Thomson inmate guilty of assaulting correctional officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, March 15, a jury found an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Thomson in Thomson, Illinois, guilty of assaulting a correctional officer back in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A week-long jury trial in Rockford revealed Joseph Van Sach forcibly assaulted a prison officer back on April 2, 2019. Evidence presented at the trial said the 49-year-old inmate physically assault and caused bodily injury to the officer, according to the department of justice.
For the assault, Van Sach faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and restitution to the victim. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey had yet to set a sentencing hearing as of Friday afternoon.