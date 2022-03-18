Jury finds Thomson inmate guilty of assaulting correctional officer

A jury convicted Joseph Van Sach, 49, on Tuesday for the assault of a correctional officer in April 2019.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, March 15, a jury found an inmate at U.S. Penitentiary Thomson in Thomson, Illinois, guilty of assaulting a correctional officer back in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A week-long jury trial in Rockford revealed Joseph Van Sach forcibly assaulted a prison officer back on April 2, 2019. Evidence presented at the trial said the 49-year-old inmate physically assault and caused bodily injury to the officer, according to the department of justice.