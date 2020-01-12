Two teenagers arrested for armed home invasion in Davenport

Two teenagers were arrested Monday for an armed home invasion in Davenport. No injuries were reported.

There were reports of a home invasion in the 500 block of East 15th Street, Monday, Nov. 30 around 2:30 p.m., according to a Davenport Police Department press release.

Austin Gales, 18, from Davenport and Malachi Howard, 17, from Davenport forced their into the residence, police said. Gales pointed a gun at a boy in the home demanding he empty his pockets, the press release said. Gales and Howard then forced the boy into a closet and stole items from the residence before running away.

Officers found Gales and Howard in the 1100 block of East 18th Street, the statement said. They ran from police, but officers arrested them in the 1100 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police found a firearm and stolen items in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Gales is being charged with first-degree robbery and burglary as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Howard is also being charged with first-degree robbery and burglary as well as being in possession of a firearm.

Howard is also facing two counts of first-degree robbery for his alleged role in two other, separate robberies from Nov. 27.

One reported robbery happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Howard reportedly pointed a gun at a person in a vehicle, demanding their money and keys to the vehicle, according to Davenport police. Howard stole around $90 from the victim but did not steal the car and left the scene in the car he was in, police said.

The other robbery happened in the 5600 block of Ouercus Lane, Davenport that same Friday just after 6 a.m. Howard and another person allegedly approached a victim standing outside of a residence. Howard pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their wallet, police said. Howard stole a purse and two cell phones from inside the residence then left the scene.