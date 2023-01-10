Two suspects arrested after Jan. 4 Bettendorf shooting

According to Scott County affidavits, the incident stemmed from an altercation between a suspect and the victim over money.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — More information on a Jan.4 shooting in Bettendorf and the announcement of two arrests have been released almost a week after the incident, according to a pair of Scott County affidavits.

On Jan. 4 at about 8:06 p.m., the suspects, now identified as 32-year-old Daniel Morgan and 27-year-old Andre Little, forcefully entered the apartment where the victim was located, bypassing the locked door. The pair allegedly assaulted the victim before Morgan used a handgun to shoot them in the chest after they fled into a hallway.

The pair then fled from the area but were later caught and arrested. Morgan was apprehended and extradited on Friday, Jan. 6 by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office after his arrest warrant was issued. Little was arrested by the Bettendorf Police Department on Monday, Jan. 9 during a traffic stop in Davenport.

The pair was implicated by security video from the apartment complex and positive identification testimony from the victim.

Police said that Morgan and the victim had been arguing about money outside the apartment complex before the altercation, believing that Morgan was upset about a payment.

The pair are charged with attempt to commit murder, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent. Morgan also faces charges of first-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.