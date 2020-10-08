Two Muscatine men charged with terrorism after crashing car into public safety building

Muscatine Police say they were "intentionally targeted in an act of terrorism"

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two Muscatine men on Sunday were charged with terrorism after crashing their car into the Muscatine Public Safety Building.

Muscatine Police say they were "intentionally targeted in an act of terrorism."

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, were arrested after police say they intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the building. Police say the vehicle became hung up on a brick planter prior to reaching the building and no one was injured during the attempt.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III has been charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, 2nd degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and various traffic violations.

Marc Anthony Castillo has been charged with terrorism, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.