Two men seriously injured in Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two men were badly injured by gunfire, according to a statement from the Bettendorf Police Department.

Police said the men, ages 19 and 29, were shot around 11:10 p.m. Friday, May 7 in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive. This neighborhood is just east of Interstate 74 and has several apartment buildings.

Both men sustained life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. One was flown to Iowa City for treatment. Their conditions were unknown as of Monday morning.

The shooting "does not appear to be a random act of violence," said the police statement. Investigators said they believe two people were responsible for the shooting.

Nearby cars and homes were hit with bullets in the incident, said police.

There have been no arrests made. Police said there is no danger to the public.