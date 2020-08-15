Two men charged after armed robbery in Burlington

Police say it happened on July 20th at a home on Summer Street.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two men have been arrested and charged after robbing someone in their home at gunpoint, according to Burlington Police.

The department says it happened on July 20, 2020 at a home on the 1100 block of Summer Street. 28-year-olds Jonathan Robert Harian and Tevin Devontaye Cross reportedly had multiple guns when they robbed someone and got away with some money. Nobody was hurt.

The Problem Oriented Policing Unit investigated. Harian and Crossage are charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.