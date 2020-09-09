Two men arrested in Galesburg for impersonating police

Two men were arrested in Galesburg and face felony charges after police say they were pulling people over pretending to be police officers.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Two men were arrested in Galesburg after police say they were pulling people over pretending to be police officers.

Michael Miller-Boyd, 33, and William Wilson, 34, both face felony charges for reportedly impersonating police officers.

A dark-colored SUV with red and blue lights pulled over a female driver on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, the Galesburg Police Department said in a Facebook post. The suspect in the case said he was police officer and said he was going to write the driver a ticket for speeding. When the driver asked if he was really an officer, the suspect said he was undercover.

The driver then drove off and called police.

Police have received several similar complaints over the past several months and the majority of victims have been female, the post said.

Galesburg police stopped Miller-Boyd and Wilson in a dark green SUV on North Henderson Street.

The department said in the post Miller-Boyd and Wilson both admitted to pretending to be the police.