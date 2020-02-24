Two-hours-long standoff in rural Rock Island County ends after wanted man surrenders

More than two hours in, a negotiations team was able to make contact with the barricaded man, who ultimately surrendered to officers.

BARSTOW, Ill. — A wanted man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than two hours.

The incident began around 8 a.m. on Monday, February 24 when officers went to serve a federal arrest warrant, according to a statement from Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department.

The scene was along 186th Street just south of Barstow, Illinois' fire station.

Detective Leach said 46-year-old Ronny H. Anderson was wanted on felon in possession of a firearm charges.

"While attempting to make contact with Anderson, the encounter became a barricaded suspect within the residence," said Detective Leach in a statement.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department was called in to help arrest Anderson, who was reportedly in the home with a woman. There was no word on the relationship between Anderson and the woman.

Through negotiations, officials were able to connect with Anderson around 10:20 a.m.

Detective Leach said around that time, Anderson came out of the home and surrendered to police. He was taken into custody.

Anderson was held in custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service on federal gun charges.