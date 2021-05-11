Two former Rock Island County Jail correctional officers charged with aggravated battery

An altercation with an inmate from January of 2021 has led to criminal charges against two former correctional officers.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Two former correctional officers from the Rock Island County Jail have been charged with aggravated battery, stemming from an incident involving an inmate in January of 2021.

The incident, as described by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office, "consisted of multiple punches and kicks to the victim's arms." It happened on January 29 and an internal investigation launched on February 2.

According to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos, the department's Office of Professional Standards conducted the initial investigation. It was found to be an isolated incident and the findings led to the officers being placed on administrative leave.

A criminal investigation was then ordered up to the Rock Island Police Department. On Tuesday, May 11 Alondra Martinez and Mackenzie Martin were fired and charged with aggravated battery.

"The contact and harm alleged in these charges consisted of multiple punches and kicks to the victim's arms, which resulted in bruising, scratches and swelling," read the findings from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.