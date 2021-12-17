Two Dixon men arrested after business burglary

The pair was caught by police a few days after allegedly stealing money and other property from a businesses on East 1st Street.

DIXON, Ill. — Two Dixon men are in the Lee County Jail after allegedly burglarizing a local business on Tuesday, December 14.

According to the Dixon Police Department, at about 8 a.m. on December 14, officers received a report of a burglary taking place at a business in the 100 block of East 1st Street.

After speaking with the owner, police learned that the culprit had stolen an undisclosed amount of money and various other property items from the store.

During the course of early investigation, officers developed two suspects: 28-year-old Andrew Ford and 27-year-old Jeremy Casiano; both from Dixon. They were subsequently arrested three days later on the 17th at different residences.