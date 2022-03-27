Two injured after separate shootings in Davenport Sunday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after a pair of shootings that happened hours apart in Davenport early Sunday morning.
First Incident
According to the Davenport Police Department, on March 27 at about 1:31 a.m., while they were present in the area for bar closes, officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of West Third Street.
The officers found a 23-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No other harm or damage was reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
Second Incident
At 5:06 a.m., Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the 100 block of East Locust Street after an unknown medical issue was reported.
After arriving, the first responders found a shooting scene where a 53-year-old man had suffered serious, but non life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and no other injuries or damage was reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
DPD did not say if there was any connection between the two shootings. No suspects have been named.