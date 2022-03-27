Two injured after separate shootings in Davenport Sunday morning

Two men were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after hours-apart shootings in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after a pair of shootings that happened hours apart in Davenport early Sunday morning.

First Incident

According to the Davenport Police Department, on March 27 at about 1:31 a.m., while they were present in the area for bar closes, officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of West Third Street.

The officers found a 23-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No other harm or damage was reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Second Incident

At 5:06 a.m., Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the 100 block of East Locust Street after an unknown medical issue was reported.

After arriving, the first responders found a shooting scene where a 53-year-old man had suffered serious, but non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and no other injuries or damage was reported.

The incident remains under investigation.