Two correctional officers assaulted by inmates at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Two inmates assaulted two correctional officers at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, May 29.

The two officers were taking an inmate to his cell around 8 a.m. when the inmate started punching them, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. As the officers defended themselves, a second inmate joined in the assault, punching and kicking the officers.

The statement said that a correctional counselor who was in the area stepped in to try and help restrain one of the inmates; other officers arrived shortly after to help.

"While it was not used in the assault, a sharpened object was recovered from one of the inmates after the incident," said the statement,

There were no major injuries reported. According to the statement, all involved were assessed by prison medical staff.