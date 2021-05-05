Two charged with Criminal Mischief after Gaines street vandalism

Two Iowa residents have been arrested after allegedly damaging eight buildings and two vehicles on Gaines Street in Davenport early Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people were arrested after reportedly vandalizing multiple buildings and vehicles on Gaines Street in Davenport early on Wednesday, May 5.

Davenport police were alerted to the incident around 2:22 a.m. when they received reports of property damage in the 300 block of Gaines Street.

At the scene, police found that windows in eight buildings and two vehicles had been broken, with a damage estimate exceeding $10,000.

Investigation lead to the arrest of two suspects, 35-year old Wilton man Dustin Praucht and 20-year-old Davenport woman Tori See. Both have been charged with 1st Degree Criminal Mischief.