Two charged in death of man, 73, during Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO — Two people have been charged with murder in the death of a 73-year-old Chicago man who suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the head during an attempted carjacking.

Chicago police say 18-year-old Frank Harris and a 17-year-old boy face court hearings Friday, July 16. Harris also is charged with vehicular hijacking.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because he’s a minor, also is charged with attempted aggravated battery of a victim 60 or older.

Both were arrested on Wednesday, July 14 shortly after police said they tried to carjack Keith Cooper, a Vietnam veteran.

According to ABC news, Cooper had stopped for groceries around 12:35 p.m. in Hyde Park on his way to his daughter's house. Police said the two suspects demanded Cooper's car then beat him.