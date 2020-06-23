Two vehicles exchange gunfire in Davenport Monday evening

Officers found one of the damaged cars at a residence near the scene .

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is investigating an incident where two cars allegedly exchanged gunfire on Kimberly road in the evening on Monday, June 22nd.

Police say that they were called to the area of Kimberly Road at Division Steet at about 5:42 p.m. for a shots fired report. Witnesses said that they saw a grey Ford sedan and a black Hyundai SUV whose occupants were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several spent shell casings in the street.

Some time later, a black Hyundai matching the initial report was found at a residence in the 11500 block of Pleasant Street with what appeared to be gunshot damage.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.