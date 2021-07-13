Two men arrested after gunfire damages car in Rock Island

The pair was apprehended after witnesses described a person who had fired shots and damaged a car, as well as the vehicle involved.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A pair of men from Silvis and Moline were arrested Monday afternoon after a shots fired incident that left a bullet hole in a car.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 2:28 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to the 1400 block of 13th Avenue after receiving a shots fired report.

At the scene, they found a vehicle with a bullet hole and witnesses testimony that described the person who fired the shots and a vehicle involved in the incident.

RIPD shared the information with nearby agencies, and soon got a hit from the Moline Police Department, who had located the vehicle and stopped it. Detectives detained the vehicle's four occupants and began an investigation.

Detectives were able to locate a handgun inside the car, and later obtained a warrant for a Silvis home, where local officers found more guns.

Two of the vehicle's occupants were arrested and charged for the incident.

23-yaer-old Faisal Muglang from Silvis was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

20-year-old Zaire Yusuf was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was out on bond for a pending Armed Robbery charge in Rock Island County.