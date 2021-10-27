6 decades later, judge allows DNA testing of Starved Rock murders evidence

A judge has allowed DNA testing of evidence from the 1960 Starved Rock State Park murders, potentially making room for conviction exoneration.

CHICAGO — An 82-year-old man freed from prison in 2020 after serving nearly 60 years for the slaying of one of three suburban Chicago women has won court approval for DNA testing of evidence found at the crime scene.

Frances Murphy, 47; Lillian Oetting, 50; and Mildrid Linquist, 54, were three friends who just wanted some time away for a winter vacation back in 1960 at Starved Rock State Park. Their plans for a pleasant getaway came to a tragic halt when they were attacked by their convicted killer, Chester Weger. A search team found the women bludgeoned to death and covered in snow, and it was months before Weger was arrested for the crimes.

LaSalle County Judge Michael Jansz ruled Tuesday, Oct. 26 that cigarette butts, hair and string found at the crime scene at northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park can be tested, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Although the courts found him to be guilty of the 1960 killings, Weger still claims he is innocent. His lawyer said DNA testing of hairs found on the victims could rule out Weger as the killer and make room for him to seek vacation of his conviction, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.